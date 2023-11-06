Pawan Kalyan to share dais with PM Modi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After a gap of nine years, Tollywood actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan will share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan will join Modi in addressing ‘BC Atma Gourava’ (Backward Caste self-respect) public meeting at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

The JSP leader said BJP Telangana state President G Kishan Reddy invited him to attend the public meeting and he has accepted the invitation.

JSP, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, has decided to contest the Telangana Assembly elections in alliance with the saffron party.

Leaders of the two parties said the seat sharing talks between them are in the final stage.

After a gap of eight years, Pawan Kalyan had met the Prime Minister in November last year during the latter’s visit to Visakhapatnam. After the meeting, he had hoped that this meeting would bring good days for Andhra Pradesh in future.

Pawan Kalyan announced recently that his party would contest the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The BJP is yet to respond to his proposal to join them to avoid a split of anti-YSRCP votes.

Pawan Kalyan had backed the TDP-BJP alliance in the 2014 elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha. JSP had not contested the polls but the actor had campaigned for the alliance and addressed a few public meetings along with Modi and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu.

JSP had later parted ways with both BJP and TDP for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as committed at the time of bifurcation of the state in 2014.

In 2019, JSP had contested the elections in alliance with the Left parties and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but the party could win just one seat in the 175-member Assembly with Pawan himself losing in both the seats he contested.