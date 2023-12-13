Payment of Rythu Bharosa in instalments is deviate people from Cong failure: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Wednesday alleged that as expected Congress party has deceived and violated promises made to farmers in just few days of coming to power.

He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy trying pay Rythu Bharosa in instalments is a total deviation from the campaign promise of paying Rs 15,000 per acre to the farmer as investment support instead of Rs 10,000 paid by the earlier government.

Deviating from the fresh promise Congress party has made, CM has announced Rs 5000 as the first part. Part payments was not his election promise.

He also reminded that BJP during the election campaign has warned voters about deceptive and non-implementable poll promises of Congress party.

Congress has made similar promises to different sections of people during the campaign. Congress has won the election by offering unrealistic, fictitious and unbudgeted monetary freebies as lure for votes, he added.

“I strongly condemn unethical politics of 'Click Bait' deception of voters by Congress party. Once the voters recognises the real face of Congress, they will reject it”, he said.