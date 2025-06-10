Live
PDS rice will be distributed till June 30: Civil Supplies dept
Hyderabad: In light of the government’s decision to distribute Public Distribution System (PDS) rice for three months, the Civil Supplies department has urged beneficiaries not to panic, confirming that distribution will continue until the end of June. The department explicitly denied recent rumours suggesting that the process would conclude by June 15.
According to officials, this ration distribution will proceed without interruption until June 30, strictly adhering to the officially notified schedule. An official release stated, “There is no need for panic or crowding at Fair Price Shops. Beneficiaries are requested to visit their respective Fair Price Shops in a staggered manner and collect their entitlements within the stipulated timeframe.”
To ensure effective communication at the grassroots level, all Fair Price Shop dealers have been instructed to clearly display or communicate the updated ration distribution schedule to the public through appropriate means at their outlets. Strict compliance has been directed, and field officers will monitor the implementation to ensure that accurate information reaches all beneficiaries, the department added.