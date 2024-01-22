Pearl elegance: Hyd gift to Ram Lalla

Hyderabad: The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya holds immense spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people across India. In a devotional spirit, a Hyderabad-based jewellery merchant, M Venkatadas, made gaja mala out of pearls, and that will shine on Ram Lalla at the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) on Monday.



The dazzling necklace is made of pure pearls and red and green gem stones. The uniqueness of this necklace is that pure sandal powder has been inserted inside the beads so that the sweet fragrances of sandals will always emanate from the necklace in the sanctum. The jewellery has been handed over to Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Sunday, who will be offering it to Ramlala in Ayodhya.

Speaking to Hans India, M Venkatadas, owner of Pravala Pearls N Gems, said, “We have long desired to give the Lord Ram something exceptional, and since the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is finally being constructed after much struggle, we have considered giving Ram Lalla pearl jewellery. This necklace was created by nine artisans and completed in nine days. Chinna Jeeyar Swami advised us to handcraft the necklace in such a way that it does weigh too much; usually a pearl weighs above 20 kgs but what we have designed is 4 ½ kgs and 8 feet long.”

He emphasised the unique qualities of the gaja mala, stating, “Typically, gaja malas composed of fresh flowers always emulate a sweet aroma. For this reason, we have used sandalwood powder, which is specially brought from Karnataka, and we have very delicately inserted the sandal powder with the aid of a thin white cotton cloth so that it would emit a sweet fragrance. Another special colourful attraction of this mala is that we have inserted a few green and red gemstones between the white pearls.”