People to file police case against public utilities

Yakutpura: The road near Yakutpura Railway Station has turned into an accident-prone zone due to the delay in underground cabling works. The area witnessed increase in accidents in recent time. Residents have decided to lodge a police complaint, following some serious incidents.



The road was dug up around three months back to lay underground cable. But the works still remain pending in Yakutpura area. The entire road from Saidabad to sub-station in Yakutpura besides the railway station was damaged severely.

According to Abdul Rahman, a social activist, the UG cabling works were started around three months ago from Saidabad via Madannapet, Rein Bazar, Chawni to sub-station in Yakutpura. The works were completed in remaining areas except Yakutpura area for the last three months.

"The road is narrow and nowhere you can see indications like 'danger' or 'work in progress' or any sign board are placed by the officials at the site. Due to these dug-up roads daily 2-3 vehicles loose balance and skid, causing accidents. In last 4 days, around five vehicles skidded off and two persons, including a child was badly injured", said Rahman.

Speaking to The Hans India, Abdul Rahman blamed it on the negligence on the part of electricity department as also the GHMC. "While the works were completed in other areas, why have these been kept pending for last three months in Yakutpura?" he asked. He said that several complaints were given to the electricity department and GHMC officials, but none of them responded and still the works kept pending.

Abdul Rahman informed that some injured commuters had decided to register a complaint against the electricity department and GHMC officials for the pending works in area in Rein Bazar police station on Monday, he added.