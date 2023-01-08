People want change of guard in TS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Change has to happen in Telangana and the party cadre should work hard to gather more support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, said Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy while addressing a meeting of members of the polling booth here on Saturday.

He said that separate Telangana was achieved with sacrifices made by people. However, the State is now besieged by a corrupt and dictatorial family rule. For this, restoring democracy and Ambedkar's constitution is the need of the hour, he said.

Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for failing to fulfill promises, Kishan Reddy said, "CM KCR backstabbed the Dalits by not delivering his promise to make a Dalit being the first chief minister of the State. Similarly, he failed to deliver on farm loan waivers to the farmers, Dalit Bandhu, construction of the Bayyaram Steel Factory, and a job for every household. He asked CM KCR first to answer the questions from the people of the state.

Kishan Reddy said the State is ridden with corruption, irregularities, and dictatorship. The land mafia has been looting thousands of crores of rupees by grabbing hundreds of acres of land in and around Hyderabad. The footprints of the liquor mafia from the State have traveled to the national capital, Delhi, and the whole country is laughing at the State. The BRS leadership is offering crores of funds to the parties in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal to seek their support in joining the BRS.

Advising CM KCR first to extend the Dalit Bandhu to the Dalits in the State than making toll promises to implement the scheme for the whole country. The state government could not issue a single new ration card. However, the BRS is trying to criticize the BJP only to tar its reputation. He asked the party workers to gear up for elections to make democracy win in the democracy and form full-fledged polling booth committees.