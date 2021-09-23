Perform or perish says KCR on TSRTC

Hyderabad: The State government appears to be preparing ground for privatisation of TSRTC. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has set a deadline for the TSRTC to improve its functioning within four months to see that the corporation was back on track. If it failed to improve, the government would privatise the organisation.

This was disclosed to the media by the newly appointed TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to come up with a report on the routes which are loss making and the routes which were earning profits but facing losses now because of corona, the depots which were in profits but incurring losses because of the hike in diesel prices.

Govardhan said it was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the city services were making losses. The Chief Minister asked the officials to increase the cargo services and asked the officials to increase another 1,000 buses.

Expressing his concern, the RTC Chairman said: "If the corporation was privatised, the employees will be the worst sufferers. There will be no one to save. Keeping this in mind, the workers and officials should strive to put the corporation back on track."

He also exuded confidence that the proposal for fare hike would be approved during the monsoon session of the Assembly.