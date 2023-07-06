Philanthropic real estate developer redefines giving back to society

HYDERABAD: Thimmaiahgari Subash Reddy, also known as Shabash Reddy, is a remarkable real estate developer from Telangana. His philanthropic endeavors have earned him the title of Telangana's Sonu Sood. His journey began with the construction of a school worth Rs 6 crore, which became a symbol of inspiration for the 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' programme. This initiative aims to enhance infrastructure and overall development in schools across Telangana.

Subash Reddy's dedication continues as he undertakes the construction of two additional schools in Macha Reddy and Rama Reddy, with an estimated project cost of three crores. Hailing from a small village called Jangaon, he plans to establish a Skill Development Centre there, recognising the importance of skills and their impact on rural development.

Further, he aspires to provide free food for the elderly in his village and neighboring areas, acknowledging their unique challenges. His generous contributions extend to various other projects, including the construction of 100 free double bedroom flats and a Grampanchayat office building.

His commitment to social welfare goes beyond monetary donations. He has personally paid fees and medical bills for many individuals. His dedication to education led him to build ZPHS Bibipet, a modern government school equipped with advanced facilities, costing six crores. The school, inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, received high praise and inspired others to contribute to similar projects.

Despite his achievements, he remains humble, acknowledging the support of Gampa Govardhan, the local MLA, and his parents' influence on his philanthropic nature. His selfless actions even garnered the attention and respect of actor Mahesh Babu, who expressed his admiration for his work.

His journey from starting his real estate business with limited resources to becoming a successful builder is an inspiration. As the founder of CADOL Developers, he creates communities that people take pride in calling home. While he receives numerous requests for assistance, he does his best to support those in genuine need.

Although often compared to Sonu Sood, he believes there is no comparison between them and admires Sood for his contributions to society. Despite his popularity and impact, he has no political ambitions and intends to continue his journey as a compassionate Samaritan.