Afzalgunj: A photo exhibition on renowned Telugu poet and lecturer in South Asian cultures and Telugu studies at the South Asia Studies Department at the University of Pennsylvania (USA), Afsar Mohammad, was inaugurated at Salarjung Museum on Friday.

A compilation of his writings was launched by Saraswati Sanman awardee, Dr K Siva Reddy, and the photo exhibition was inaugurated by Andhra Jyothi Editor K Srinivas. The programme was attended by Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman, Dr Nandini Sidda Reddy, Telangana Media Academy Chairman, Allam Narayana, Telangana BC Commission member, J Gourishankar, noted director, B Narsinga Rao and others.