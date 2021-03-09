X
X
PIB-South celebrates International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Press Information Bureau (PIB) organised a seminar on Monday with the theme of ‘Choose to Challenge'.

Bansilalpet: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Press Information Bureau (PIB) organised a seminar on Monday with the theme of 'Choose to Challenge'.

Madhavi Devi, Judicial Member, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, and S Venkateswar, Director General, PIB-South, were the chief speakers for the programme.

Madhavi Devi said, "That this day celebrates the achievements of women and calls for action to empower women to create a gender-equal world. This year's theme for International Women's Day is 'ChooseToChallenge,' which means women should be encouraged and take it as a challenge whatever is holding them back. From challenge comes change. So, let's all choose to challenge."

Venkateswarsaid that equal encouragement should be given to both female and male from an early age. He insisted on the necessity of a support system at home for any working woman to give the best at the workplace. He said celebrating women's achievements, taking action for gender equality and raising awareness against bias would help forge a gender-equal world.

