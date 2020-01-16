Pigs menace rattles Gollaguda in Alwal

Gollaguda: The residents of Gollaguda in Alwal are these days facing a serious problem in the form of pigs. Especially children and senior citizens are scared to walk alone on the roads as the animals are known to have attacked in the past.

Locals complained about this issue to the authorities concerned, but no concrete step had been taken yet. "Day by day, the number of pigs is increasing and it has become a serious threat to the people who venture out in the locality," said Ram, another resident.