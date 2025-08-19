Live
PJTAU begins counselling for dual degree agriculture programme
Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU) has commenced counselling for its newly launched dual degree B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture programme, in partnership with Western Sydney University, Australia.
The counselling session took place at the university’s Centre for Natural Resources and Environment (C-NARE) auditorium in Rajendranagar.
The first seat allotment letter was handed to candidate Akshaya Priya by University Registrar Dr G.E.Ch. Vidyasagar, who praised the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof AldasJanaiah, for his visionary leadership in making the international programme accessible to students.
