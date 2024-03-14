Plan to breathe new life into Trimulgherry lake

Hyderabad: The century-old Trimulgherry Lake, situated within the Secunderabad Cantonment limits, is set to undergo a revitalisation and beautification project, breathing new life into its surroundings.

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has planned to begin the first phase of the lake development work on Thursday.

In this regard, the foundation stone was laid by SCB officials on Wednesday. The development work has been long overdue due to various issues, including delays in fund allocation. Presently, the lake has deteriorated into a cesspool, particularly during the monsoon season, resulting in water overflowing onto the streets and nearby houses. Once the work is completed, it will provide significant relief to the residents living in and around the lake.

“In collaboration with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the project will be undertaken in phases.

The first phase will involve laying the ring sewer, followed by widening the bund in phase II. Additionally, plans are in place to install a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 4 million liters per day (MLD) after obtaining the necessary permissions for the land under the State government’s management.

Subsequently, beautification efforts will commence,” said a senior officer, SCB.

“The total project cost is Rs 5.8 crore, with expenses shared equally between SCB and the State government. SCB has undertaken the rejuvenation of the lake and the installation of the ring sewer under the 15 Finance Commission, amounting to Rs 2.90 crore in association with HMWSSB.

Subsequently, the State government issued G.O. No 412 dated July 6, 2023, sanctioning the HMWSSB to construct the diversion sewer line at an estimated cost of Rs 2.90 crore. The project expenses will be covered by HMDA, and the work is set to commence on March 14,” he added.