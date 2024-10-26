Plan to grab govt land worth Rs 600cr goes kaput, 6 held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police arrested six persons who were involved in a high-level conspiracy with the intent to grab 12.09 acres of government property worth about Rs 600 crore in Raidurgam. They created forged and fabricated documents, manipulating several records to falsely present them as genuine collusion with the In-Charge Sub-Registrar, Ranga Reddy district.

The police arrested Mohd Abdul Razzak, Naveen Kumar Goyal, partner of Geek Builder LLP, J Guru Sai Raj, senior assistant, I/C sub-registrar, joint sub-registrar Ranga Reddy district, Mohd Abdul Adil, Syeda Kouser, and Afsha Sara. They conspired to build a commercial-cum-residential mega complex with a built-up area of 19 lakh square feet across 39 floors, under a 30:70 ratio. Following the complaint from Kukala Venka Reddy, Deputy Collector cum Tashildar Serlingamplly Mandal, police registered a case U/s 318 (4), 316 (5), 338, 336 (3), 340 (2), 61 (2) BNS of EOW PS, Cyberabad and investigated.

According to the police, the authorities have traced the fraud to a falsified 1978 document allegedly used to create a fraudulent development agreement between Faizulla’s heirs and Geek Builders LLP, managed by Naveen Kumar, to legitimise claims on this government land.

The joint sub-registrar II, Guru Sai, reportedly failed to safeguard the property by allowing prohibitory-listed property under Section 22-A of the Registration Act to bypass scrutiny, compromising registration records and paving the way for unlawful ownership claims.

On October 11, 2024, the accused persons, in collusion with the in-charge sub-registrar, executed a ‘Development Agreement cum General Power of Attorney’. This agreement includes substantial government land in survey numbers 1, 4, 5, and 20 of Raidurg Paigha village, Serilingampally mandal.

Despite the land's prohibitory status, the document was registered in Ranga Reddy, suggesting collusion between private developers and officials and raising serious concerns of forgery and conspiracy.

The police said that Telangana Leather Industries Promotion Corporation Limited (TSLIPCO) is the genuine owner and has been in possession of this government land for several decades. TSLIPCO recently entered into a lease agreement with the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Limited (TSTPC) to construct a Unity Mall on 5.16 acres within the TSLIPC premises. The Government of India allocated Rs 202 crore for this project.

This vacant land is situated at survey numbers 1, 3, 4, 5, 17, 19, and 49, Piaga village, Raidurg, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district.