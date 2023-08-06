PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across four States of South Central Railway (SCR) under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at Hyderabad Railway Station virtually on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion,Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said," India, which is moving towards the goal of development, is at the beginning of its golden age. There is new energy, there is new inspiration, there are new resolutions. In this light, today a new chapter is also beginning in the history of Indian Railways. Today around 508 Railway stations re- development works will start. This will be benefited to all over Indians. The redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience. Special care has also been taken to ensure the railway stations are in line with local culture, heritage, and architecture.





Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 508 railway stations are set to be redeveloped, leading to a significant transformation of rail infrastructure in India. https://t.co/RavZz4l9Lc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2023





According to SCR , In Phase I of ABSS, the foundation stone has been laid for 21 stations in Telangana, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka all at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 2,079 crore. The stations include Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Hafizpet, Hi-Tech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad (Nampally), Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kazipet Junction, Khammam, Madhira, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Nizamabad and Ramagundam.

The ABSS policy formulated by the Ministry of Railways is aimed to modernise railway stations, envisaging development on a continuous basis with a long-term vision. The idea is based on the implementation of various critical elements as per a master plan that caters to the increasing needs and enhanced patronage of the stations, said senior officer,SCR

Under this scheme, railway stations will be redeveloped with state-of-the-art facilities as well as upgradation and replacement of the existing facilities. Facilities include smooth access to railway stations by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better-circulating area, upgraded parking space, divyangjan-friendly infrastructure and eco-friendly buildings by use of green energy, he added