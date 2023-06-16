PM Modi virtually addressed the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Agriculture is at the heart of human civilization and the task of Agriculture Ministers is not simply that of handling one sector of the economy. But, it is shouldering a big responsibility for the future of humanity.



On the second day of the three-day G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting underway here on Friday, in his virtual address, he said, "Globally, agriculture provides the livelihood for over two point five billion people. In the Global South, agriculture accounts for almost 30 per cent of GDP and over 60 per cent of jobs." However, the sector now faces several challenges. Among them are the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have been worsened by the impact of geopolitical tensions. And Climate Change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently. These challenges are felt most by the Global South.

Modi shares what India is doing in this most vital sector. "Our policy is a fusion of 'back to basics' and 'march to future'. We are promoting Natural Farming as well as Technology-enabled Farming. Farmers all over India are taking up natural farming now. They are not using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Their focus is on rejuvenating the mother earth, protecting soil health, producing 'per drop, more crop', and promoting organic fertilizers and pest management solutions," he said.

Further, at the same time, Indian farmers are proactively using technology to boost productivity. Generating and using solar power on their farms, using Soil Health Cards to optimize crop selection, and drones to spray nutrients and monitor crops. "I believe this ''fusion approach'' is the best way to address several issues in agriculture," he underlined.

The Prime Minister, the head of the G20 India Presidency, said the year of-2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets. "You will find reflection of it on your plates in Hyderabad, with many dishes based on millets, or Shri Anna, as we call it in India. These superfoods are not only healthy to consume, but they also help raise the incomes of our farmers by using less water, needing less fertilizer, and being more pest-resistant."

Millets are not new and have been cultivated for thousands of years. But markets and marketing had influenced our choices so much that we forgot the value of traditionally grown food crops. "Let us embrace Shri Anna Millets as the food of our choice," he said.

As part of India's commitment, Modi said, India is developing an Institute of Millets Research as a Centre of Excellence - for sharing best practices, research and technologies in millets.

He urged the delegates participating at the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to deliberate on how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security. "We must find ways to build sustainable and inclusive food systems focussed on marginal farmers. We must find ways to strengthen global fertilizer supply chains. At the same time, adopt agricultural practices for better soil health, crop health and yield," he stressed. As part of the same, traditional practices from different parts of the world may inspire to develop alternatives for regenerative agriculture. For this, there is a need to empower farmers with innovation and digital technology. "We must also make solutions affordable for small and marginal farmers in the Global South. There is also an urgent need to reduce agricultural and food waste and instead invest in creating wealth from waste," Modi said in his address.

The Prime Minister said India's G20 priorities in agriculture focus on healing our 'One Earth', creating harmony within our 'One Family' and giving hope for a bright 'One Future'. He expressed happiness over the participants working on two concrete outcomes. "The ''Deccan High-level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition''; And the ''MAHARISHI'' initiative for millet and other grains. The support to these two initiatives is a statement in support for inclusive, sustainable, and resilient agriculture," he said, wishing the deliberations a success.