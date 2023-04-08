PM Modi's visit: Traffic diversions in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, the police on Friday issued traffic advisory guidelines, asking the commuters to plan their journey keeping in mind that traffic congestion expected near Parade Grounds and Secunderabad Railway Station.



The Hyderabad traffic police have advised the citizens to plan their day and take alternate routes as the traffic curbs will remain in force from 9 AM to 2.30 PM.

The commuters have been advised to avoid Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi statue) circle, Greenlands, Prakashnagar, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza crossroads, SBI, YMCA, St John's Rotary, Sangeet crossroads, Alugaddabavi, Mettuguda, Chilkalguda, Brooke Bond Colony, Tivoli crossroads, Balamrai, Sweekar Upkaar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tankbund and Central Point junctions.

Similarly, the road segment between Tivoli Crossroads to Plaza Crossroads and vice versa will be closed to the public. In addition, the road stretches between SBH crossroads to Sweekar Upkar junction and vice versa would be closed for traffic.