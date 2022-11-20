Poachgate MLAs resume public life, hold meetings

Hyderabad: The four MLAs who were in the centre stage of the poaching case have finally come out openly in public life and are holding meetings in their constituencies to tell the people about the conspiracies by the BJP to destabilise the Telangana government.

After a gap of more than 20 days since the poachgate (except for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting at Chandur) the MLAs came out in public life. The four MLAs including Pilot Rohit Reddy, Rega Kanta Rao, G Balaraju and Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy were in the Pragathi Bhavan for all these days and have come out to meet their supporters in their constituencies.

It may be mentioned here that the four MLAs were staying in the Pragathi Bhavan after the farmhouse incident. While the three persons who lured the MLAs (Nanda Kumar, Simhayajulu and Ramachandra Bharati) were arrested, the MLAs were shifted to the CM's camp office on the same day. They came before the media along with the Chief Minister and later in a public meeting. They had also alleged that they were receiving threatening calls from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the party leaders, the MLAs have also printed pamphlets so as to distribute to the people in their constituencies. The Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy has printed pamphlets asking people of his constituencies to be cautious in the coming days. He said that the BJP was unable to digest the happiness of people of Telangana hence was hatching conspiracies.

"They offered Rs 100 crore, posts in the Union government, contracts, Y-category security and meeting with number 1 and 2 in the country. I could have taken the money which I have never seen in my life and would have left to foreign countries but my conscience did not accept it. They also threatened to take up raids with Central government agencies if we didn't heed to their demands.

We thwarted their plans and the conspirators are now in jails," said Rohit Reddy in the pamphlets distributed in the constituency. He said that the time has come to end the political journey of BJP and added that he was lucky to have a role in this.

Party leaders said that the Achampet MLA Balaraju and Kollapur MLA Harshvardhan Reddy would be holding a meeting with people of their constituency on Sunday.

The Pinapaka MLA Kanta Rao had already organised a meeting in the BRS party office in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday. It would be interesting to see how the people in the constituency receive the MLAs.