Police halts YS Sharmila from Osmania hospital inspection in Hyderabad

Telangana: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila stopped by Police in Hyderabad from visiting Osmania General Hospital for inspecting the facilities there.

"I want to send a video recording of what is happening in Telangana, to Home Minister, Prime Minister & Chief Justice of India. We are making this video recording so that they take cognisance of the tyranny of KCR's Govt in the State. YSRTP has fought relentlessly for the people of Telangana and I have undertaken a padayatra & I have seen first hand, the plight of the people of Telangana'': YSRTP chief YS Sharmila

KCR has made various promises only to loot the votes and has not fulfilled even one of them. I am the only one in Telangana who is fighting against this misrule and corruption of KCR's Govt relentlessly. I have been hindered once and again. Today when I wanted to undertake 'janata raid' only to highlight the failures of Govt of Telangana like visiting hospitals, schools, hostels, for no reason I am being house arrested: YSRTP chief YS Shamila