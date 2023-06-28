Live
- National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill will promote R&D and innovation in Universities says UGC Chairman
- Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 13: Officials
- Manik Rao Thackerey inspects public meeting venue in Khammam
- Vijay Antony’s ‘Hatya’ locks release date
- Telangana Guv greets Muslims on eve of Bakrid
- Thaman gives a promise to Vijay fans
- Politics in poll-bound MP heats up after PM Modi's visit; BJP and Congress spar over corruption
- Cricketer Suresh Raina launches Indian cuisine restaurant in Amsterdam
- PM Modi Congratulates Athletes at Special Olympic Summer Games Berlin
- President of India Greets people on occasion of Bakrid
Police inspects security arrangements at Etela Rajender's residence
The Medchal police on Wednesday has visited Etela Rajender's residence in Shameerpet of Ranga Reddy district and carried out inspections on the security arrangements at the latter's residence.
The Medchal police on Wednesday has visited Etela Rajender's residence in Shameerpet of Ranga Reddy district and carried out inspections on the security arrangements at the latter's residence. The police have discussed with his family members over their apprehensions and known the details over the security.
In the wake of Etela wife Jamuna's sensational comments that there is a conspiracy to kill Etala, the police went to Etala's residence. It is also known that Minister KTR has already issued instructions to the DGP regarding the security of the former minister.
In the background of speculations that the center will provide Y-category security to the Etela Rajender, the Telangana government also reviewed the security of Huzurabad MLA and is contemplating to provide security to Rajender on behalf of the state government.