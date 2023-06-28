Police inspects security arrangements at Etela Rajender's residence

The Medchal police on Wednesday has visited Etela Rajender's residence in Shameerpet of Ranga Reddy district and carried out inspections on the security arrangements at the latter's residence. The police have discussed with his family members over their apprehensions and known the details over the security.

In the wake of Etela wife Jamuna's sensational comments that there is a conspiracy to kill Etala, the police went to Etala's residence. It is also known that Minister KTR has already issued instructions to the DGP regarding the security of the former minister.

In the background of speculations that the center will provide Y-category security to the Etela Rajender, the Telangana government also reviewed the security of Huzurabad MLA and is contemplating to provide security to Rajender on behalf of the state government.







