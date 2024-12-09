Police issues traffic advisory on unveiling of Telangana Talli statue

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the programme of unveiling of the statue of Telangana Talli and the carnival on NTR Marg on eve of ‘Praja Palana – Praja Vijayotsavalu’ at Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday.

According to the police, the traffic diversions will be made on a need basis from 2 pm to 10 pm depending on the situation. General traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) and will be diverted towards Karbala, Ranigunj. At Nallagutta X Roads, the traffic coming from Minister Road will not be allowed towards the PVNR Marg and will be diverted towards Ranigunj. At VV Statue, motorists coming from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan and round towards NTR Marg and PVNR Marg will not be allowed on Khairtabad FlyOver and will be diverted towards Shadan College and Lakdikapool.

At Iqbal Minar, the commuters coming from Telugu Talli towards Old PS Saifabad will not be allowed and it will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi and traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi towards Old PS Saifabad will not be allowed and will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Telugu Talli flyover (or) Telugu Talli Jn.

At Southeast Junction, the traffic coming from Iqbal Minar and Telugu Talli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted towards Ambedkar Statue and Tankbund. At New Telugu Talli Junction, the traffic coming from Ambedkar Statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

At Printing Press, traffic coming from Khairtabad Bada Ganesh will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted towards Mint compound lane. Mint Lane Entrance, traffic Coming from Iqbal Minar to Mint Lane will be diverted towards Telugu Talli Jn.

The junctions Buddha Bhavan, Nallagutta X Roads, VV Statue (Khairtabad), Iqbal Minar, New Telugu Talli, Printing Press, Old PS Saifabad, Ravindra Bharathi, Katta Maisamma, Old Ambedkar Statue and Liberty Junctions will be congested due to traffic diversions and commuters are advised to avoid these junctions.

The police asked the visitors to park their vehicles at designated places at LB Stadium, Adarsh Nagar Lane, GHMC Lane, Ravindra Bharathi, Open area, Opp Prasad Imax Theatre, Ramleela Maidan, Haj House, MMTS Railway Station, Necklace Road, 9 Bharat Scouts & Guides School Ground, Domalguda, Snow World and One side of Khairtabad Flyover towards VV Statue. All commuters are appealed to follow traffic updates on our social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (X handle).