Police keep vigil on drug peddlers ahead of NY parties

Hyderabad: The Intelligence department of the city police has alerted the top brass of Police department about the usage of drugs during the New Year festivities and for this reason, the cops are on their toes to trace the possible suspects and the Special Branch (SB) officers have also been instructed to keep a close vigil on the bars and pubs.

An officer from SB, on condition of anonymity said, "This year, we have busted many drug rackets and arrested several drug peddlers. Going by the tip offs we received from drug peddlers, the drug syndicates are targeting the city on New Year's eve and to supply drugs to parties being organised at multiple bars and pubs. These syndicates never come to the front to sell their produce rather they employ the ones who desperately need money and who has already experience of selling drugs. Hence, for this reason, we have been scrutinising the dossiers of such drug peddlers and addicts and trying to curb the menace of drugs."

"We have also issued strict warnings to the management of pubs and bars as to not entertain any such activity and if any person was caught with drugs then he/she would be arrested and also management would be liable for strict punishment," he added.

The SB officers are also tracking down the travel history of people who had recently visited Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and looking for possible suspects as the department firmly believes that any form of drug, either it be ganja, opium, LSD, Methamphetamine etc... are imported into the city through these States either by roadways or railways, because there are no such farms or labs in the city wherein ganja or any other drug is produced. The railway police have also been alerted to keep a keen eye on such travelers and the vigil would be enhanced on the highways connecting the city, said the officer.