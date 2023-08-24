Police unleashing repression on BJP leaders, cadre: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr. K Laxman on Wednesday lashed out at the police for continuing to unleash repression against party activists who gheraoed the MLA camp offices demanding the KCR government to fulfil its promises made to people.

Addressing the media here, he said “on one hand the police have been continuing arrests, coercion and oppression. On the other, they are lathi-charging BJP leaders and cadre for standing by people.”

He alleged that a dalit leader in Vardhannapet was injured, and a former MLA Sridhar hospitalised with a broken arm. Besides Mahila Morcha leaders Kasamma, Srinivas and Vinod Rathod were among the injured in the lathi-charge and attacks of BRS goons. ‘The State government is unleashing a reign of terror against protests demanding implementation of farm loan waiver. The BRS rule and KCR’s conduct and action are reminiscent of the Nizam’s rule. The government is frustrated; attacked people and the Opposition parties as all surveys indicated defeat of BRS is a forgone conclusion’, he stated.

Dr. Laxman recalled the CM saying that his MLAs have been taking a 30 per cent cut in disbursal of Dalith Bandhu scheme. How could he give tickets to them to contest the ensuing Assembly elections?

He claimed BRS leaders are moving hiding their faces as people across State have been protesting everywhere demanding them to implement free and compulsory KG-to-PG education, Dalith Bandhu, Girijana Bandhu. ‘People are all set to give a political burial to BRS in the elections’.

The MP said KCR had made several assurances to people, but, forget them ‘like Ghazni and is giving orders for whatever he says should happen’. He alleged that the BRS chief wanted to run the State like dictatorial Nizam and wanted Telangana to be ruled by his dynasty. Dr. Laxman asserted that people are all set to give a political burial to BRS in the spirit of poet Kaloji Narayana Rao. ’The Lotus cadre won’t compromise whatever repression and violence inflicted on them and continue to chase away BRS, like throwing out the erstwhile Nizam.

He said the party will organise a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ protest programme on September 7 for people’s rights and demanding BRS deliver its electoral promises.