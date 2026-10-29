Political vendetta: Congress cries foul over special train denial

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that South Central Railway denied special trains for Congress leaders and supporters from Telangana to attend a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1, under political pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing reporters, B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the INDIA alliance had been organising protests over the past two to three months. He noted that MPs Anil Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi formally requested the South Central Railway General Manager to arrange special trains to transport participants from Telangana to the national capital.

According to B Mahesh Kumar Goud, railway authorities delayed their response for six days before informing party representatives at the last minute that special trains could not be provided.

He alleged that this decision was deliberate and aimed at preventing leaders and cadres from southern states from attending the national rally. He also claimed that Congress representatives faced rude treatment from police when approaching officials regarding train arrangements.

B Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the BJP-led Central Government of attempting to sabotage Congress participation, characterizing the refusal of special train services as a broader political conspiracy. These allegations have not been independently verified by railway or government officials.

Despite reported obstacles, B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that Congress supporters from Telangana will reach New Delhi for the demonstration. He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, party leaders are making alternative travel arrangements to mobilise cadres. Reaffirming determination, he vowed that the party would ensure its voice of protest reaches Delhi regardless of administrative hurdles. Targeting the ruling party, he declared that the days of fascist rule were numbered and reaffirmed the commitment to oppose Central policies.

•Congress MPs Anil Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi had sought train services