Ponnam visits Vargal Saraswati temple

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated on Monday that the government is providing all facilities to ensure education for everyone. On ‘Vasant Panchami’ he visited Vidya Saraswati Amma temple in Vargal mandal and offered special prayers.

The Minister mentioned that he prayed for children of Telangana to become highly educated and excel in all fields across the country.

He highlighted that there are two temples dedicated to Goddess Saraswati in the State, one in Basara and the other in Vargal.

He assured that the government would work for the development of the temples. Ponnam emphasised provision of basic facilities through the Amma Adarsha schools.

He added that teacher recruitment was underway and urged children should not be made to work as labourers but be given good education.