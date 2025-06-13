Pooja Sarees Couture Showcasing India’s Finest Handcrafted Fashion

Pooja Sarees Couture unveiled its newest boutique at Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, graced by Hari Chandana Dasari, Special Secretary to the Govt of Telangana (R&B), and BNI Hyderabad Executive Director Sanjana Shah. Spearheaded by celebrity stylist Ram Agarwal and founder Archana Agarwal, the store offers designer sarees, suits, lehengas, and Indo-western wear across luxury and prêt lines. Featuring iconic weaves like Patan Patola, Zari Kota, and Lucknowi embroidery, the launch celebrated India’s rich textile heritage with a vibrant showcase attended by celebrities, fashionistas, and industry elites.