Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Pooja Sarees Couture Showcasing India’s Finest Handcrafted Fashion
Highlights
Pooja Sarees Couture unveiled its newest boutique at Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, graced by Hari Chandana Dasari, Special Secretary to the...
Pooja Sarees Couture unveiled its newest boutique at Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, graced by Hari Chandana Dasari, Special Secretary to the Govt of Telangana (R&B), and BNI Hyderabad Executive Director Sanjana Shah. Spearheaded by celebrity stylist Ram Agarwal and founder Archana Agarwal, the store offers designer sarees, suits, lehengas, and Indo-western wear across luxury and prêt lines. Featuring iconic weaves like Patan Patola, Zari Kota, and Lucknowi embroidery, the launch celebrated India’s rich textile heritage with a vibrant showcase attended by celebrities, fashionistas, and industry elites.
Next Story