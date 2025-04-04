Portion of iconic Charminar’s minaret falls amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: A chunk of lime mortar plaster and stones fell down of the North Eastern minaret of the historic Charminar. It suffered minor damage during heavy rains on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The lime plaster fell near the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

The incident occurred around 4:30 pm, causing mild tension in the vicinity. The Charminar police stated that so far they have not received any information about the incident.

This is not for the first time that such an incident has taken place. A similar incident happened in 2019 when a large chunk of lime-plaster from the ornamental stucco work, detached and fell, raising a lot of concerns among the residents nearby.

Officials from the Archaeological Department and local authorities quickly arrived at the site to assess the situation. They assured the public that immediate restoration work would be undertaken to protect the historical monument.