Post Vaktha, participants recount tales of transformation

Hyderabad: While emphasising what they have achieved after attending the 2-day training on public speaking, the Vaktha participants felt like the training not only provided important tips but brought about a major change in them. They termed the training as a lifetime experience, which will transform them to become good public speakers.

The training programme was jointly organised by hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on September 13 and 14, inspiring scores of aspiring politicians, social workers and businessmen.

While expressing satisfaction after the conclusion of training, the participants who attended the 132nd batch of Vaktha termed this training as a lifetime experience. They felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within two days of training. They asserted to maintain poise obtained through tips.

The faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy, said that public speaking was a skill, which could only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips, do’s, don’ts and techniques related to public speaking. He explained to the participants that they ought to practice regularly to become good speakers. He also asked the participants to note down and practice them regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators.

“People neglect to hone their skills, but there are occasions in their lives which compel them to speak out. Therefore, to face such any kind of situation, everyone should get themselves prepared, lest they face failure,” said Bal Reddy.

While providing their feedback, G Pavan Kalyan of Anantapur who was encouraged to attend through hmtv advertisement, felt that he shed all his inhibitions on stage. He felt highly motivated and also found his place in society. J Chenna Veraiah Swamy of Vikarabad who used to avoid speaking on stage and remained hesitant, found a lot of change, with increased confidence levels. He vowed to reach heights in his political career by practicing the tips provided by the faculty. Another participant Md Jahangeer of Sangareddy found the training programme packaged well to suit the people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions in front of huge audiences.