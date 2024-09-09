Postal dept introduces scholarships for school students

Hyderabad: The Postal Department of Telangana is inviting applications for scholarship “Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana” for 2024-25 from the students of Classes VI to IX from a recognised school within Telangana. Those students who have a good academic record and are pursuing philately as a hobby are eligible for scholarships.

Reinforcing the efforts towards increasing the reach of philately, the Department of Posts has introduced a philately scholarship scheme, Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude & Research in Stamps as a Hobby), for generating interest regarding philately amongst students. The amount of scholarship per awardee is Rs 6,000 and will be paid at the rate of Rs 1,500 on a quarterly basis to 10 students in each class for one year.

Interested students may submit their application in the prescribed format to the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Secunderabad Division, Hyderabad-500 080 under the jurisdiction of Secunderabad Postal Division by September 13.

Detailed guidelines and application forms are available at https://www.indiapost.gov.in/.