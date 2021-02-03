Power-packed feat by Telangana government 

Saifabad: The Telangana Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) Chairman A Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Telangana State was number one in the country in terms of average consumption of power with 2,000 units per day.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the committee on the Assembly premises, Jeevan Reddy said that the State had progressed in the power sector. From the days of power holidays and protests against those power holidays, the State had now become a power surplus one with 16,000 MW being generated, he said adding the power generation before the formation of the State was 7,000 MWs only.

Jeevan Reddy said that the average consumption of power in Telangana was 2,000 units. The government was spending Rs 29,000 crore without any contribution from the Centre on power, he said. The farmers in the State were getting quality and uninterrupted free power supply in the state.

However, another member MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that Telangana was not the number one state in power. He said the State was number one in per capita power consumption but not in production. Members Manohar Reddy, N Bhaskar Rao also addressed.