Power utility rubbishes charge of excess billing : TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy

Hyderabad: TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy said that some unscrupulous elements were circulating false information regarding the meter reading and billing every month. The official denied the allegations that they were not taking meter readings within 30 days and delaying the billing intentionally for generating excess bills.

The TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) has been implementing the days billing as per TS Electricity Regulatory Commission directive for the last five years in order to avoid excess billing due to delay in taking meter readings.

A special software was also installed in spot billing machines for making necessary changes for calculating the bill for 30 days, automatically.

Further, the power utility of TS has taken all necessary measures for providing appropriate bills to all its 1.56 crore consumers, Reddy said and appealed to its consumers not to believe false information being circulated in various social media platforms. The consumers can directly approach concern Electricity Revenue Offices for clarifications about the electricity bills.