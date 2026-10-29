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POWERGRID SR-I Organizes Walkathon to Promote Integrity and Ethical Values During Vigilance Awareness Week 2026

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The Walkathon was flagged off by Shri Doman Yadav, Executive Director, SR-I, in the presence of senior officials and employees.

As part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026
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As part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026

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Hyderabad: As part of the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, POWERGRID Southern Region-I (SR-I), Regional Headquarters, Secunderabad, organized a Walkathon at Necklace Road, Hyderabad to spread awareness about the importance of integrity, transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct.

The Walkathon was flagged off by Shri Doman Yadav, Executive Director, SR-I, in the presence of senior officials and employees. Adding a unique visual appeal to the event, participants carried specially designed tricolour-themed umbrellas bearing Vigilance Awareness Week messages, creating an impressive display of unity and commitment towards integrity, transparency and ethical conduct.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of employees, who came together to reaffirm their commitment to promoting ethical values and fostering a culture of vigilance in both professional and personal spheres.

Addressing the participants, Shri Doman Yadav emphasized the significance of honesty, transparency, and accountability for the probity for prosperity. He encouraged employees to actively uphold ethical standards and contribute towards building a corruption-free and transparent work environment.

The Walkathon formed part of the series of activities being conducted by POWERGRID SR-I during Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, aimed at sensitizing employees and stakeholders, citizens about the importance of integrity and good governance. Through such initiatives, POWERGRID continues to reinforce its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of ethics, transparency, and corporate governance.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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POWERGRID SR-IVigilance Awareness Week 2026Hyderabad WalkathonDoman YadavEthical Values
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