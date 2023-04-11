  • Menu
Prajavani held at Rangareddy Collectorate

Rangareddy District Additional Collector Tirupathi Rao and Revenue Officer Haripriya received applications from citizens on various issues during the Prajavani programme at the Collectorate meeting hall on Monday.

Ibrahimpatnam: Rangareddy District Additional Collector Tirupathi Rao and Revenue Officer Haripriya received applications from citizens on various issues during the Prajavani programme at the Collectorate meeting hall on Monday.

Nearly120 applications were received,and Additional Collector urged the district officials to promptly respond to complaints and prioritise the resolution of problems.

He directed officials to examine the applications regularly and avoid keeping them pending. District officers also attended the meeting.

