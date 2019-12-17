Prajavani receives 71 pleas at Medchal District Collectorate

Medchal: Medchal-Malkajgiri district revenue officer Madhukar Reddy received complaints from public during the Prajavani programme held here at the District Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhukar Reddy instructed district officials and superintendents related to different sections of Collectorate to focus on resolving complaints received at Prajavani and send information to complainants after resolving them. A total of 71 complaints related to various issues were received at Prajavani programme, he said. District officials and Collectorate staff attended the programme.