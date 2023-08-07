PRC soon: KCR

Hyderabad: The brief session of the state Assembly ended on Sunday with a marathon speech by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who announced that the government would constitute a pay revision commission and will give a good interim relief. KCR said the government employees will be surprised with the pay scales. He promised to examine the possibility of reinstating old pension scheme. The CM said the Telangana employees were getting the highest salaries in the country and in a very short period the PRC would be appointed. Regarding the old pension scheme, the CM said the government would examine it but added that the Congress which promised in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh could not fulfil the same.

Stating that there was nothing wrong in this demand, KCR said the issue was linked with the Centre which has a pension fund and it is undecided how to use this fund.



The Chief Minister has utilized the forum to take a jibe at the Congress saying that the grand old party was daydreaming of coming to power in Telangana. He said the BRS would be back in power with about eight more seats than the present strength. He reiterated that the friendship between the BRS and AIMIM would continue.

Explaining why the Congress won’t come to power, KCR said the Congress has no issues. Even loan waiver promise was fulfilled. On the other hand, he said he would like to caution the people that if the Congress comes to power, schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu will not be implemented. He questioned why the Congress wants to scrap Dharani.

KCR reeled out statistics related to power sector and said that in about four months the 4,000 MW ultra-mega power project at Damaracherla would be commissioned.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the BRS chief said he does not know what kind of enmity Modi has towards the state. He keeps on criticising Telangana. What is more interesting is that these days Union ministers are coming even to inaugurate lifts at railway stations.

Referring to the Opposition criticism of Kaleshwaram, the CM said if there was no Kaleshwaram how will Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma Sagar and other projects get water, he asked.

The CM said that Singareni workers would be getting Rs 1,000 crore as bonus this Dasara. This would become possible as the state revenues had increased and this will be shared with the people of the state. “Mark my words, Telangana will soon overtake Mumbai,” he added.