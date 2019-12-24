Pre Christmas celebrations at Sneha Model School in Allwyn Colony division

Allwyn Colony: Pre-Christmas celebrations were conducted at Sneha Model School at Shamshiguda Indira Hills in Allwyn Colony division, with local corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud as the chief guest. He cut the Christmas cake and conveyed greetings to the gathering.

Goud praised the school for providing quality education to the poor and becoming popular. Among those present were TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, ward members Chinnolla Srinivas, Kashinath Yadav, party leader Shivraj Goud, school correspondent Karnataka Raju and Pastor Samuel.