Prehistoric rock art found in Nalgonda
Hyderabad: Senior Archaeologist E Sivanagireddy, on Sunday, said that rock bruisings of the prehistoric period were explored at a hillock in the outskirts of Ramalingalagudem village, Tipparthi mandal in Nalgonda district.
Dr Reddy said while exploring the hillock, he noticed bruisings of bulls, stags, dogs, human figures and a scene of a man fighting with a tiger created by stone implements through hitting technique and says that the rock art is datable to the Neolithic period (6,000-4,000 BCE). The figures reveal the lifestyle of the prehistoric man engaged in hunting the animals and the inner urge to cull out his experience and encounters with the nature. At the end of the exploration, he sensitised the villagers to preserve the rock art for posterity which bear lot of archaeological significance.