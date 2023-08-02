Live
- Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
Just In
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
Prelim report on Metro expansion to be ready soon
- Part A of phase 3 will comprise six corridors covering 142 km and have 68 stations
- In part B of the phase 3 expansion, a Metro corridor is planned to cover the 136 km stretch of the Outer Ring Road. This will have 16 stations and does not include the 31 km Airport Metro which is part of Phase 2 and goes along the ORR
- Similarly, under part C of phase 3, a corridor is planned from Jubilee Bus Station to Tumkunta (17 km; 13 stations; and another from Paradise Junction to Kandlakoya via Kompally (12 km; 10 stations. These two corridors are proposed as two levels or a double-decker flyover where one of the levels will be exclusively for Metro rail
Hyderabad: After the Telangana cabinet approved a proposed expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) by over 300 km at an estimated cost of Rs 69,100 crore to be implemented in under five years, HMRL managing director NVS Reddy on Tuesday said that preliminary project report will be submitted within four months and also Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted soon.
The HMRL MD stressed that Rs 69,100 crore is not an underestimation of costs. “Due to the elevated nature of our Metro, we can construct at Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore per km when compared to Mumbai, Chennai or Bengaluru which would require anywhere between Rs 600 crore to Rs 1,000 crore per km because of underground stretch. That half of the project would require no acquisition of properties as a 25-metre right of way has already been dedicated along 156 km of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for Metro rail. To minimise cost at these stretches, the height of the viaduct could be kept low at 3 metre above ground level and at grade level whenever possible, he said.
Speaking to the media, MD stated, “We are at a very initial stage. We expect to submit the preliminary project report in about four months. There will be changes after the preparation of the Detailed Project Report. At this stage, we cannot say anything in detail. The expansion is likely to be a government-funded project unlike Phase 1 which was a public-private partnership; unless decided otherwise by the government.”