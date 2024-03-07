President Murmu inaugurates various tourist attractions

Hyderabad: To connect people with the rich heritage of the Rashtrapati Nilayam, a few new tourist attractions have been added, including the Visitor Facilitation Centre (VFC), Floral Clock, and others.

In this regard, on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated the Visitor Facilitation Centre (VFC) at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad. To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Nilayam's public opening, a book titled 'Annual Chronicles of Rashtrapati Nilayam: A Year with President Droupadi Murmu' was unveiled.

Rashtrapati Nilayam, along with the VFC, a functional Floral Clock was unveiled which symbolises the eternal cycles of nature. This exquisite addition will mesmerise visitors with its perennial plants and an aesthetic backdrop for capturing timeless moments.

Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were present during the inauguration ceremony.

During the ceremony, Rashtrapati Nilayam stepped into the digital realm and launched its official Instagram handle - @rashtrapatinilayam.

This initiative aims to connect with a broader audience, inviting enthusiasts to explore the rich heritage of Nilayam virtually.

A senior official of Rashtrapati Nilayam stated that, in order to provide visitors with the opportunity to bask in the tranquil ambiance during the twilight hours on weekends, Nilayam has planned to extend the timings, which were previously 10 am to 5 pm, and will now be open from 10 am to 7 pm every weekend.

As a tribute to heritage enthusiasts, a monthly exclusive ‘Night Heritage Walk’ will be organised for select college students, allowing them to experience the timeless beauty of Nilayam under the starlit sky.

In addition, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated a five-day Handloom and Handicraft exhibition. The exhibition was organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Telangana, at Rashtrapati Nilayam. It features more than 30 stalls from across the State.