Pressure on MLAs to quit

Hyderabad: The Munugodu byelection result is bound to create a new situation in the state provoking the locals to mount pressure on their MLAs to force a bypoll by quitting.

People have seen how the state government had taken this bypoll as the most prestigious one and pumped in a lot of money to lay roads and provide other infrastructural facilities and how they vied with each other in distributing money.

In Karimnagar district on Saturday, people gheraoed TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakrishna and questioned him why no development had taken place. They showed him the roads which were in bad condition.

They also asked him why no Dalit Bandhu scheme was being implemented there. They asked him to resign. This will result in bypoll and the government will develop the constituency to win the elections as it had done in the case of Munugodu, they told him.