Prison stall inaugurated at Numaish

Nampally: TS Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated the Prison Department Stall at Numaish (Exhibition Grounds) in Nampally on Monday. Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rajiv Trivedi and Inspector General of Prisons B Saidaiah and other Prison and Exhibition society officials were also present.

According to the prisons department, the department is associated with the All India Industrial Exhibition since inception with the prison made articles being exhibited and sold in the prison stall. Prison articles worth Rs 40 lakh are being sold every year.

Initially bedsheets, boxes for rice storage (Smith Units) and wooden furniture (carpentry units) were sold in the Prison stall, along with wooden wall clocks from Central Prison Visakhapatnam and prisoner paintings from Central Prison Rajahmundry. The junior certified school has also partnered with the Prisons Department and solo wooden toys were also sold in the Exhibition.

Over the past few years, prison made articles from Central Prison Cherlapally, Central Prison Hyderabad, Central Prison Warangal and Special Prison for women Hyderabad were being sold in the Prison Stall of the exhibition. Several prison made articles such as wooden furniture, steel furniture, toiletries, soaps, detergents, phenyl, durries, wheat flour, chana flour, red chilli powder etc.

which were manufactured in the prison industries by the prisoners who are engaged on wages, were being sold in the prison stall of the exhibition. This not only provides financial help to the prisoners and their families but also provides the prisoners with training in various vocational trades enabling them to earn their livelihood after their release from prison.