Process of transfers, promotions should continue, urge TSUTF leaders

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation Hyderabad district-wide committee meeting was held at the office of the union in Domalguda on Sunday.

The members urged the State government that the process of transfers and promotions, which had stopped, should be continued and the government should take a procedural decision so that justice can be done to the senior teachers.

During the meeting, State Secretary Simhachalam called on the workers to make the TSUTF a strong organisation in the district to conquer the general meetings of the State Committee, which will be held in March. The district president, Raja Rao, presided, and general secretary Shyam Sundar presented the report of the activities undertaken during the last year.

TSUTF district vice president Nagaraju, State committee member Narasimha Reddy, and minority residential State leaders Srinivas and Prabhakar participated in the meeting.