Programme for school students at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology

Habsiguda: For the Seventh consecutive year, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will conduct a two-week young innovators program (YIP) at CCMB. During the programme, students from 20 to 25 schools across grades eight to ten will be trained on scientific methodology, and will be encouraged to be keen and curious.

The participants will also interact with active scientists at CCMB Labs, and will be given a hands-on experience on research. The programme will be start from December 31 to January 13, 2020.

The screening test participants will also get to attend a popular science lecture by Dr VM Tiwari, Director, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, on water management strategies. Those who want to participate in programme can find the details at http://portal.ccmb.res.in/ccmb_yip/. The aspiring participants should register by Dec 21.

The participants will be selected on the basis of a test. The test to choose the YIP 2020 participants this year will be conducted on December 26, at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology auditorium.