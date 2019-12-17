Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Programme for school students at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology

Programme for school students at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology
Highlights

For the Seventh consecutive year, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will conduct a two-week young innovators program (YIP) at CCMB.

Habsiguda: For the Seventh consecutive year, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will conduct a two-week young innovators program (YIP) at CCMB. During the programme, students from 20 to 25 schools across grades eight to ten will be trained on scientific methodology, and will be encouraged to be keen and curious.

The participants will also interact with active scientists at CCMB Labs, and will be given a hands-on experience on research. The programme will be start from December 31 to January 13, 2020.

The screening test participants will also get to attend a popular science lecture by Dr VM Tiwari, Director, CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, on water management strategies. Those who want to participate in programme can find the details at http://portal.ccmb.res.in/ccmb_yip/. The aspiring participants should register by Dec 21.

The participants will be selected on the basis of a test. The test to choose the YIP 2020 participants this year will be conducted on December 26, at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology auditorium.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top