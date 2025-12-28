Progressive panel calls for unity ahead of TFC polls

Hyderabad: Aheadof the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce elections, the Progressive Panel, backed by producers Allu Aravind, Daggubati Suresh Babu, and Dil Raju, held a press meet on Saturday, where prominent producers spoke at length about key challenges facing the Telugu film industry and outlined their vision for reform.

Speaking on the occasion, KS Rama Rao stated that several progressive initiatives within the Chamber had not been implemented effectively. He stressed that the Film Chamber building and Filmnagar Society lands were established solely for the welfare of the film industry, and not for individual financial interests. Emphasising unity, he said the core objective of the Progressive Panel is to protect producers and ensure there is no discrimination between big-budget and small-budget films, noting that a film becomes “big” only through performance.

Producer Ashok Kumar alleged that the Chamber elections were deliberately delayed by certain sections and said he worked continuously for five months, even as Vice-President, to ensure the elections were conducted. He reiterated that the Chamber exists exclusively for filmmakers and asserted that only those actively producing films should have a decisive role in its functioning.

Ravikishore addressed allegations against the Producers’ Guild, clarifying that it was formed to address the day-to-day issues of producers. He explained that the panel coordinated with stakeholders on issues such as Qube and UFO charges and denied rumours, alleging instead that another panel was planning to sell the Chamber building. He also clarified that mediclaim benefits were limited to eligible members due to rising GST costs.

Damodar Prasad urged that unnecessary politics should not be dragged into issues like producers’ insurance. He highlighted efforts by producers, including Mythri Movie Makers and Dil Raju, to support multiple small films annually. Stressing that increased production leads to more employment, he said effective solutions have been found for union wages and labour concerns. Concluding the meet, the leaders called for unity, transparency and responsible leadership, appealing to producers to extend full support to the Progressive Panel for the growth and revitalisation of Telugu cinema.