‘Project Serve’ launched to boost soft skills in students

Hyderabad: The Department of Intermediate Education on Wednesday hosted first online session of ‘Project SERVE’ on communication and interview skills.

As a pilot programme, this first session was at two government junior colleges of Hyderabad and saw enthusiastic participation from college students. Organised in partnership with the Ek Step Foundation, Project SERVE is an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing education quality in all government junior and vocational colleges through online platforms.

Krishna Aditya, Director of TGBIE, emphasised that Ek Step Foundation’s phased rollout of digital education will address key challenges such as faculty shortages, skill gaps, and dropout rates. In its pilot phase, the programme will be implemented at Government Vocational Junior College, Nampally, and Government Junior College, Chanchalguda, introducing digital classrooms to enhance learning opportunities. To ensure uninterrupted education for colleges with limited faculty, a shared digital platform will broadcast lessons. This will enable students to benefit from high-quality learning resources without disruption.

Communication skills expert Vara Prasad highlighted the significance of motivation, discipline, dedication, continuous learning, peace of mind, body language, and confidence for achieving success, Further, all colleges have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive 21-day development programme focusing on attendance, attention, respect, innovation, discipline, and dedication, striving for 100 per cent student success.