Protecting environment is our fundamental duty

Moinabad: In commemoration of World Environment Day, Moinabad Municipality established Gandipet Welfare Society NGO

(SWM Unit) in Chilkur. Speaking on the occasion, Gandipet Welfare Society Member Rajashree Pinnamaneni said, “In the villages around Usman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, we process wet, dry and refuse waste from the garbage collected from the municipalities and protect the environment.

Such a facility has been set up in Chilkur village next to Gandipet in Moinabad Municipality. Since dumping adjacent to a government site in Chilkur was polluting the surrounding lands and water, we requested Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited to flatten the land and convert it into a park, transfer the waste to a waste to energy plant in Jawahar Nagar and process it. We organised a cleanup and plantation drive on June 5 and started operations at the new facility.”