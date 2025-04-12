Protests by Muslims against new Waqf Act echo in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: A large number of Muslims protested against the controversial new Waqf Act. The protest broke out after the Friday prayers at various places across the city including at historic Mecca Masjid. The worshippers took to the streets demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Act.

Following Friday prayers, holding placards and raising slogans, the demonstrators expressed their strong opposition to the proposed changes, which they believe could negatively impact Waqf properties and community rights.

In anticipation of the protest, heavy police were deployed at Saidabad, Mehdipatnam, Bahadurpura, Charminar and other areas. The DCP South Zone Sneha Mehra deployed a heavy security presence around the sensitive areas of the Old City, especially near Charminar. Barricades were placed and security forces were stationed to prevent any untoward incidents. Protesters were restrained by police personnel on-site to maintain order.

In Saidabad, the community protested near Ujale Shah Eidgah. The protest was organised in association with the Joint Action Committee. At Darul Shifa, the Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) organisation also staged a demonstration post-prayer, intensifying opposition to the new Waqf Act. Members of the group raised slogans against the Central Government and demanded to roll back the Act.

DJS warned that if the government fails to withdraw the Act, they will intensify their agitation in the coming days.

Community leaders and activists alleged that the Waqf Act undermines Muslim autonomy over Waqf lands and properties. They believe the proposed changes would pave the way for governmental control and potentially lead to the loss of religious and historical assets.