Puvvada inspects MGBS, inaugurates blood camp

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday informed that Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is taking all measures to provide better and quality services to the people. He said that new buses are being made available and bus stations are revamped with modern amenities for the convenience of the passengers.

The Minister along with TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar inspected the MGBS in Old city on Tuesday. He inquired about the facilities provided to the passengers at the bus station. They inspected the toilets and water facility provided by TSRTC free of cost. They also planted saplings in the premises of MGBS.

Following the inspection in the stalls in MGBS, it was suggested that the goods should be sold to passengers as per MRP. Later, they met the passengers of the super luxury bus going towards Bhadrachalam. Minister inquired about the facilities provided by TSRTC. Later, he reviewed the Rangareddy region with the higher officials of TSRTC.

He said that the corporation has reached more people with many innovative programmes in the last two years. He reminded that the company was able to reduce the loss of Rs 1,900 crore last year. He said that there is no compromise in terms of facilities for passengers. He said that 760 new buses have already been purchased and soon non-AC electric buses will be available for passengers in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad has developed as a cosmopolitan city and the officials have been advised to work in coordination with Metro, Railway and Airport authority to provide quality services to the people.

He reminded that the public transport system belongs to the people and it is the responsibility of every citizen to maintain the public transport system which is a part of daily life.

Sajjanar said that people have been supporting the corporation well for two years and as a result the revenue was also increased. He said that the corporation is working to increase the occupancy ratio to 75 percent in the coming days.

Sajjanar explained that TSRTC is introducing new programs based on the response coming from people. For the convenience of the devotees, we are soon making available the tour package to Shirdi in Maharashtra and Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion of Guru Poornami, the package of Giri performance to be held in Arunachalam, Tamil Nadu on July 3 has received an unexpected response from the devotees. It was explained that seats are already filled in 9 buses and more buses will be arranged soon.

Blood donation camp in MGBS

Minister Ajay Kumar along with Sajjanar inaugurated the mega blood donation camp at MGBS premises on Tuesday. Fruits and juice were provided among donors. TSRTC organized Mega Blood Donation Camps as a social responsibility in 101 areas across the state. He said that 8,000 personnel of the state came forward and donated the blood.

TSRTC Joint Director Dr Sangram Singh G Patil, Executive Directors Purushottam, Munishekhar, Krishnakanth, Rangareddy RM Sridhar and others were also present.