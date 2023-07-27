Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Qatar flight makes emergency landing at RGIA due to bad weather
The situation in Nagpur is no different in the face of widespread rains across the country
Hyderabad: A Qatar Airlines flight from Doha, Dubai to Nagpur made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport. The situation in Nagpur is no different in the face of widespread rains across the country.
As the weather was not suitable for landing, the flight was diverted to Hyderabad and landed at Shamshabad airport. 160 passengers were shifted to Novotel. Officials said that the flight will return to Nagpur once the weather improves and flight clearances are received.
