Qatar flight makes emergency landing at RGIA due to bad weather

The situation in Nagpur is no different in the face of widespread rains across the country

Hyderabad: A Qatar Airlines flight from Doha, Dubai to Nagpur made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport. The situation in Nagpur is no different in the face of widespread rains across the country.

As the weather was not suitable for landing, the flight was diverted to Hyderabad and landed at Shamshabad airport. 160 passengers were shifted to Novotel. Officials said that the flight will return to Nagpur once the weather improves and flight clearances are received.

