Rachakonda Commissioner Inspects Ganesh Celebrations and Immersion Routes

In a proactive initiative ahead of the Ganesh celebrations, Rachakonda Commissioner Shri Sudhir Babu IPS, alongside DGP Sri Jitender IPS, Hyderabad CP CV Anand IPS, and several IAS and IPS officers, visited the Balapur Ganesh festival site. The team inspected the road routes from Balapur via Chandrayanagutta leading to Tank Bund for the anticipated Ganesh idol immersions.

During the visit, Commissioner Sudhir Babu emphasized the police department's commitment to ensuring a seamless and orderly installation and immersion process for Ganesh idols. He urged organizers and devotees to cooperate to uphold the festive spirit without any hitches.

Expressing confidence in the arrangements, Commissioner Sudhir Babu announced that the roads leading to the Balapur Ganesh immersion site have been adequately repaired. To maintain a peaceful environment during the grand Ganesh Shobhayatra, a substantial police presence will be established, supplemented by the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

"The Ganesh celebrations are among the most significant festivals in the state, and we fully support the devotees in celebrating this occasion peacefully and grandly," he stated.

The inspection program also saw participation from several IPS officials, Mayor Chigirintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy, and members of the Ganesh Utsav Committee, highlighting the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in ensuring the festival's success.





Delete Edit



